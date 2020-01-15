‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Finds Comedy Gold In Democratic Debate

The Daily Show and host Trevor Noah were at it again tonight on , skewering the presidential contenders facing off in the Democratic debate.

As the candidates talked policy in the match-up hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, The Daily Show team sifted through their comments, predictions and promises for comedy gold.

There was a much smaller field of contenders at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Taking the stage were Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire investor Tom Steyer. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang didn’t qualify for this last debate before the Iowa caucus on February 3.

Among the memorable moments The Daily Show team dissected — the back and forth between Warren and Sanders over whether he ever told her a woman can’t win a presidential race.

Here are some of the zingers The Daily Show posted on Twitter:

WOLF: Mr. Steyer, what are your foreign policy credentials?

TOM STEYER: Well, Wolf, as a Delta Diamond Medallion® Member, — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 15, 2020