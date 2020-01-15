‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Finds Comedy Gold In Democratic Debate

The Daily Show and host Trevor Noah were at it again tonight on Twitter, skewering the presidential contenders facing off in the Democratic debate.
As the candidates talked policy in the match-up hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, The Daily Show team sifted through their comments, predictions and promises for comedy gold.
There was a much smaller field of contenders at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Taking the stage were Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire investor Tom Steyer. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang didn’t qualify for this last debate before the Iowa caucus on February 3.
Among the memorable moments The Daily Show team dissected — the back and forth between Warren and Sanders over whether he ever told her a woman can’t win a presidential race.
Here are some of the zingers The Daily Show posted on Twitter:
