‘The Crow’, ‘I, Robot’ & ‘Gods Of Egypt’ Director Alex Proyas Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: The Crow, I, Robot and Gods Of Egypt director Alex Proyas has signed with Gersh.

Sydney-based Proyas, also well known for movies Dark City, Garage Days and Knowing, started out as a music video director working with artists including Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac, Sting, James Reyne and INXS.

The Australian filmmaker is currently working on two projects: The New Country, a “sci-fi rock opera” with producer Brad Fischer; and The Unpleasant Profession of Jonathan Hoag, a sci-fi film noir with producer Mike Medavoy.

The New Country is a time travel story set in a desert in “a very rare 1982”. The Medavoy project is a long-gestating movie once set up with Red Granite. It’s based on the 1942 novella by iconic science fiction author Robert Heinlein. The novella was a favorite of Proyas’s from a young age and served as the inspiration for his Dark City.

Proyas, who has been developing his own sound-proofed studio in Sydney, is also represented by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.