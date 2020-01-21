Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Riverdale’ & ‘Five Feet Apart’ Star Cole Sprouse To Star In & Produce Podcast Thriller ‘Borrasca’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Movie Set At Netflix; Scorsese, Spielberg, Phillips Producing

Read the full story

‘The Crow’, ‘I, Robot’ & ‘Gods Of Egypt’ Director Alex Proyas Signs With Gersh

Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: The Crow, I, Robot and Gods Of Egypt director Alex Proyas has signed with Gersh.

Sydney-based Proyas, also well known for movies Dark City, Garage Days and Knowing, started out as a music video director working with artists including Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac, Sting, James Reyne and INXS.

The Australian filmmaker is currently working on two projects: The New Country, a “sci-fi rock opera” with producer Brad Fischer; and The Unpleasant Profession of Jonathan Hoag, a sci-fi film noir with producer Mike Medavoy.

The New Country is a time travel story set in a desert in “a very rare 1982”. The Medavoy project is a long-gestating movie once set up with Red Granite. It’s based on the 1942 novella by iconic science fiction author Robert Heinlein. The novella was a favorite of Proyas’s from a young age and served as the inspiration for his Dark City.

Proyas, who has been developing his own sound-proofed studio in Sydney, is also represented by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad