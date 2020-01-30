‘The Crew’ Casts Mather Zickel; Chance Kelly Joins ‘For Life’

Mather Zickel (Masters of Sex) has booked a recurring role opposite Kevin James on Netflix comedy The Crew, starring and executive produced by The King of Queens alum. Written by Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men), The Crew is set in a NASCAR garage and stars James as the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team. Zickel will play Beth’s (Sarah Stiles) boyfriend Frank. Zickel is known for his work on series such as Masters of Sex, House of Lies and most recently I Love You America with Sarah Silverman. He is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Abrams Artists Agency and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Chance Kelly (Generation Kill) is set to recur on ABC’s legal drama series For Life, from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., For Life is a fictional serialized legal and family drama inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. Kelly will play Cyrus Hunt, an imposing and powerful figure, an old-school, no-nonsense prison warden. Chance is known for his performances in film and tv projects that include Generation Kill, Aquarius and American Sniper. He co-stars in the independent film Gutterbee, which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Chance is repped by The Rosenzweig Group.