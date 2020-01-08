ABC’s The Conners is getting political, with help from guest star Katey Sagal.

The comedy is set to broadcast a live episode on Tuesday, February 11, the night of the New Hampshire Primary, ABC announced today as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour.

In recognition of the nation’s first primary of the 2020 political season, the episode will air live on both the East and West Coasts, and incorporate ABC News coverage of real-time election results into the storyline as well.

According to a description from the network: The live episode will find Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will “screw you the least.” All of this happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise (Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford, prompting the family to interfere in Dan’s (John Goodman) complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters.

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers.

ABC’s live episode of The Conners airs Tuesday, February 11 from 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT.