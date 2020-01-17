‘The Cave’ Director Feras Fayyad Detained By Immigration Police In Denmark, Misses TCA Panel, Set To Reapply For U.S. Visa

Syrian-born filmmaker Feras Fayyad, director of Oscar-nominated film The Cave, is set to reapply for a U.S. visa after a tough few weeks including being detained by police.

The State Department granted Fayyad permission to enter the U.S. for three months in September, an opportunity the director used to attend screenings of The Cave at the Camden International Film Festival in Maine and AFI Fest in Los Angeles. After returning to Copenhagen, Denmark, where he lives in exile, Fayyad applied for a new visa at the U.S. embassy there in December. He had hoped to attend the IDA Documentary Awards in Hollywood, where The Cave was nominated for Best Writing, but was rejected.

Sigrid Dyekjær, who produced The Cave, said, “Our next step is to go back to the embassy early next week and try again for the necessary visa so he can come to the U.S. National Geographic has been communicating with the U.S. State Department, and we have had an overwhelming show of support from the documentary community and entertainment industry at large.”

Reading a statement at the Winter TCA press tour, Dyekjær added that Fayyad had “quite the ordeal” over the past few weeks. “While waiting on the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen to grant him another appointment, Feras received news that his aunt’s house was bombed and his parents’ and childhood home was in the line of fire in Syria. As the oldest of 10, he feels a great responsibility for his siblings and his parents. So, instead of continuing to wait on the embassy, Feras went to Turkey to be as close to his family as possible and help in any way he could. The past few weeks for Feras have been filled with a lot of fear. A lot of anger. A lot of anxiety. He remained in Turkey until two days ago, when we had positive indications the embassy was willing to revisit his case.”

However, things escalated earlier this week, when he had been detained on his way into Copenhagen by immigration police. Dyekjær, who runs Danish Documentary Production, said that she rushed to the airport and was told by Fayyad that the police had used “unnecessary force in detaining him”. The past month has been a lot for a man who has been imprisoned and tortured in Syria, and whose family is under threat and has siblings spread all over Europe. Feras was distraught, exhausted and felt discriminated against. The police eventually released him into my care. After this ordeal and given there was no way to get here by today, Feras is instead spending the weekend with his 5-year-old daughter – who hasn’t seen him in over six weeks,” she added.

The Cave tells the story of Dr. Amani Ballour, the first woman to lead a hospital in Syria, who made heroic efforts to save lives in a subterranean medical facility in Eastern Ghouta, as the city sustained constant bombing by Syrian government forces and their Russian allies. Fayyad says Dr. Amani, who fled to Turkey after the Assad regime crushed the last remnants of resistance in Ghouta, has also been denied a visa to visit the United States.

In 2018, Fayyad became the first Syrian filmmaker to earn an Academy Award nomination, for his documentary Last Men in Aleppo. Back then, the State Department withheld a visa for the film’s Syrian-born producer, Kareem Abeed, to attend the Oscars, but relented right before the ceremony after a pressure campaign mounted by the IDA and the Academy. Fayyad learned The Cave had made the Oscar documentary shortlist just hours after his latest visa application was denied.