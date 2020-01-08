‘The Bold Type’ Creator Sarah Watson & ‘Queen Of The South’ EP Scott Rosenbaum Strike Direct Deals With Fox Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Entertainment has made direct deals with The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson and Queen of the South and Gang Related exec producer Scott Rosenbaum as it steps up its talent push.

This comes after the company unveiled a premium blind script deal with Girlfriends, The Game and Being Mary Jane creator Mara Brock Akil earlier today.

Watson created Freeform’s fashion mag dramedy series The Bold Type, which is based on the life of Hearst chief content officer and former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. Previously, Watson was a writer and executive producer on the critically acclaimed NBC drama Parenthood and her debut novel, Most Likely, will be published by Poppy/Little Brown this year as part of a two-book deal.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment, told Deadline that Watson is currently working on a project that the network is “very excited about”, although he didn’t give further details.

Rosenbaum is an exec producer of USA Network’s Queen of the South. He previously had an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television and other credits include FX’s The Shield, ABC’s sci-fi series V and NBC’s Chuck.

“While we’re working with our studios on co-productions, our goal here is to it is to have a pipeline that is coming in to us through Sidecar, through Bento on animation and to start to build a roster of talent,” Thorn added.

The deals come after Fox Entertainment signed an exclusive, broadcast-only overall deal with Criminal Minds and Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis last summer. Thorn said that Davis was developing an “ambitious” one-hour show for the network. “It’s a very unique project that is on its own track,” Thorn said.

Thorn added that Fox Entertainment was looking to do more deals like Davis’ and that it was closing in on one such agreement.