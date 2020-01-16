‘The Blackening’: MRC & The Story Co. Adapting Comedy Central Short To Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: MRC Film and The Story Company are developing The Blackening, a feature film adaptation of a Comedy Central digital short that lampooned horror film tropes with its tale of seven African-American friends trapped in a cabin with a homicidal maniac.

Writers Tracy Oliver (Girl Trip, First Wives Club) and Dewayne Perkins (Brooklyn Nine Nine) will write a script expanding on the 2018 short and its basic premise: “The black cast member is always the first to die in a horror movie, but what happens when everyone is black?” Click on the video player above to watch the Comedy Central short.

E. Brian Dobbins of ArtistsFirst, Oliver, and The Story Company’s Tim Story & Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will produce.

Perkins wrote the original digital short for 3-PEAT, the Chicago comedy improv troupe whose membership includes Perkins, Chris Redd, John Thibodeaux, Shantira Jackson, Lisa Beasley, Nnamdi Ngwe, Patrick Rowland, Allison Blair, and Torian Miller.

The synopsis of the adaptation from the project’s producers: “The Blackening centers on seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not.”