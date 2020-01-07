The Black List Podcast To Launch On Luminary Subscription Platform

EXCLUSIVE: The Black List Podcast will debut on the new premium podcast subscription service Luminary in March of this year. Co-hosted by Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Kate Hagen, the podcast will feature unproduced scripts as contemporary radio plays, as well as thoughtful, in-depth conversations with filmmakers, producers, and creators of all kinds.

The Black List Podcast will join the Luminary’s current slate that includes Second Thought: The Trevor Noah Podcast, Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan, Vocal Point with Martina McBride, The C-Word with Lena Dunham, Under The Skin with Russell Brand, I Am Rapaport with Michael Rapaport, and Hear To Slay with Roxane Gay and Tressie McMillan Cottom.

The Black List, an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ top selections of unproduced screenplays, recently released its 2019 rankings. More than 250 Black List scripts have been produced as feature films, earning almost 200 Academy Award nominations and 37 wins.

Launched in 2019, Luminary content recently received recognition from AdWeek’s inaugural 2019 Podcast of the Year Awards. The streaming app is available for a monthly fee of $8 in the US.