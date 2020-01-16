After Hobbling Award Chances With AFI Pullout, Apple Finally Sets Inaugural Film ‘The Banker’ For 2-Week Theatrical Before March 20 Streaming Release

After abruptly pulling the George Nolfi-directed The Banker on the eve of its closing night berth at the AFI Festival last year and indefinitely postponing the December 6 release that was to mark Apple’s debut as a theatrical distributor, Apple has finally come forward and dated the period film for a March 6 theatrical release before it is placed on the Apple + streaming service on March 20.

Apple’s PR has steadfastly been ducking calls on this situation, which cropped up after allegations were made of sexual assault by Cynthia Garrett, who said her brother Bernard Garrett Jr molested both she and her sister when they were children. The film tells the story of two black entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett Sr (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who after becoming millionaires through Los Angeles real estate dealing, banded together to buy banks in Texas, a perilous pursuit in the Jim Crow South. Using a white frontman (Nicholas Hoult), they bought the banks partly to be able to make loans to blacks in Texas, who were shut out of the wealth building system because of their race.

The movie tells an important story, but Cynthia Garrett’s allegations had little to do with the story onscreen but were incredibly hurtful to she and her sister to see a movie about her father that had her brother involved as a co-producer (he removed his name when the controversy was bared), with Garrett also complaining that her mother was excluded from the film, in a final scene after Garrett and Morris finish serving time for bank fraud.

I’d heard that just as Apple was not forthcoming to the point of being evasive to Deadline in the past week, the corporation took the same track with the filmmakers and financiers, only gesturing that it had finished its own investigation and as the filmmakers had laid out in detail to Deadline last year, there was no evidence of wrongdoing or that they knew anything about Garrett Jr’s alleged misdeeds, which he has steadfastly denied. There was talk of releasing the film a week prior, on February 28 to make Black History Month, but that coincided with the release of his splashy new Disney + series launch, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So it was instead moved forward a week.

Apple was in a no win situation on the movie, and clearly the corporation feared tarnishing its global brand. But this goes down as an inauspicious debut for the launch of a feature film division that acquired The Banker in competitive bidding. It seems Apple reacted more from fear than anything else, and did not stand by its filmmakers. The facts behind the unfortunate controversy were fairly clear since Apple made the surprising decision to pull the movie, and it is also unclear how shunting it to a brief theatrical window in March will help anything. The alleged victim, Cynthia Garrett and her sister, will continue to be upset, though an attempt to reach her before this announcement was so far unavailing. More to come on this one.

The filmmakers issued this statement December 2, just as the controversy had heated up: