The Baker and the Beauty, ABC’s new hourlong romantic comedy that pulls inspiration from such popular rom-coms as Notting Hill, Roman Holiday and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, had its panel at the TCA winter press tour today. Based on the hit Israeli format, the series centers on Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight.

ABC also released a trailer for the new series today — watch it below.

“The Israeli show stayed focused primarily on the baker and the beauty, and it was a half-hour show,” creator/showrunner/executive producer Dean Georgaris said during the show’s panel at the winter TCA press tour. “We were able to expand it for the hour and really make it about the entire family, which sets us apart and lets us do family stories which we can all relate to.”

The show is set in Miami and features a predominately Latino cast, much like another ABC series, Grand Hotel, which premiered last summer and was canceled in October after one season.

When asked if that was any concern to the producers, Georgaris said, “I wasn’t worried about it at all.”

He added: “To me, the shows are so different in that what we’re trying to do is something I haven’t seen done on network television in a while, which is to skew closer My Big Fat Greek Wedding, to skew closer to a film like Breaking Away or a film like Notting Hill. We’re soapy, but our turns are turns that we can relate to. I wasn’t concerned about it at all. There are always shows that feel similar and one’s a smash and the other doesn’t work. Who knows why.”

Joining Georgaris in the room today were EPs Rachel Kaplan and Peter Traugott and stars Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley and Dan Bucatinsky, who talked about bringing their own personal immigration accounts to their characters.

“Dean has been very collaborative about the fact that we as a cast have stories of our immigrant parents and our own personal stories — each of us, with a grandma that baked something that meant love to us, each of us with a story that is authentic to our Latino background,” said Bucatinsky. “We left it to them to turn us into these people, and I think it lends an air of authenticity to the whole thing.”

The Baker and the Beauty debuts April 6 on ABC.