‘The Bachelor’, ‘AGT: Champions’, ‘Good Doctor’ Return See Ratings Dips Against College Football Title Game

ABC’s reality staple The Bachelor and NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions split the victories with their two-hour editions Monday, when many TV watchers were distracted by college football’s national title game on ESPN. The primetime game likely dented other shows’ numbers across the board.

Bachelor dominated with a night-leading 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.37 million viewers in the early numbers. That’s off two tenths in the demo compared with last week’s Season 24 premiere with airline pilot Peter Weber in the cockpit.

AGT: Champions (0.9, 6.49M) meanwhile was Monday’s most watched show, and finished second overall in the demo. Still, it too was off from last week’s premiere — four tenths in the demo and about 1.5 million in viewers — with the game likely siphoning audience.

ABC’s The Good Doctor (0.8, 5.05M), back from its winter hiatus of more than a month, was the night’s most-watched and highest-rated scripted program, though it also took a hit (a tenth in the demo, 1 million viewers) from its fall finale December 2. Still, the one-two punch with Bachelor gave the network the overall win in the demo.

NBC, which wrapped its night with Manifest (0.7, 3.58M), down two tenths from its season premiere last week, was the most-watched network overall Monday.

CBS, Fox and the CW aired repeats against the College Football Playoff championship game, in which LSU and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow capped a perfect season with a 42-25 victory over defending champ Clemson. We’ll have those ratings numbers later in in the day.