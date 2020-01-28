‘The Bachelor’ Tops Monday Ratings; ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ticks Up

ABC’s The Bachelor dipped three tenths from last week but still managed to win Monday in primetime, earning a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.98 million viewers for its two-hour episode. Meanwhile, things were on the up and up for Fox’s new spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star (1.0, 7.32M), which ticked up a tenth after falling a couple of notches from its debut.

ABC rounded out its Monday with The Good Doctor (0.8, 5.65M), while Fox had Prodigal Son (0.6, 3.17M). Both slipped a tenth from last week, with the latter marking a series low.

NBC saw steady numbers for America’s Got Talent: The Champions (1.1, 7.32M), which was up against the same time slot as The Bachelor and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The reality talent competition wasn’t much help as a lead-in to Manifest (0.6, 3.74M), with the sci-fi drama hitting a series low.

The dips continued at CBS as Undercover Boss (0.6, 3.42M) also touched a season low amid a night of reruns on the network. Over at the CW, All American (0.2, 680,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 670,000) were on par with last week’s numbers.