Musicians Union's Pension Plan Asks Treasury Department For Permission To Reduce Benefits In 2021

PGA Awards: '1917', 'Irishman', 'Joker', 'Hollywood', 'Little Women' Among Film Noms

'The Bachelor' Return Tops Monday Ratings; 'AGT: Champions' & 'Manifest' Debuts Solid

ABC kicked off the first full week of 2020 with the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, which won Monday’s primetime in ratings with a 1.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.03 million viewers. The three-hour premiere introduced us to the titular bachelor airline pilot Peter Weber and the group of very interesting women who are vying for his heart.

The reality dating competition grew three-tenths from its Season 23 opener, and gave ABC the nightly win in the demo.

Meanwhile, the season premiere of NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions (1.3, 8.03M) won the night in terms of viewers, though the totals dropped from last season’s debut. The two-hour show led in to the Season 2 premiere of breakout sci-fi series Manifest (0.9, 4.77M), off from its Season 1 premiere (which saw a 2.2 rating and 10.40 million viewers) but down just a tenth compared with its first-season finale.

NBC won the night overall in viewers.

CBS saw the return of its Monday lineup with The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.91M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 6.70M) holding steady with their last new episodes. Meanwhile, All Rise (0.5, 5.91) dropped two tenths while Bull (0.6, 6.20M) slipped a tenth.

