‘The Bachelor’ Gets A Boost To Win Monday Ratings; ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Settles In

The romantic journey of airline pilot Peter Weber continues to draw in viewers on The Bachelor. The ABC reality series continues to rise week over week, ticking up three-tenths Monday with a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 demographic and 6.22 million viewers for its two-hour episode.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.9, 5.83M) aired its second episode after debuting Sunday night following Fox’s NFC Championship Game in primetime. Without the NFL playoffs as a lead-in, the spinoff procedural stumbled from its 3.2 rating and 11.5 million viewers start.

The Bachelor proved a good lead-in for The Good Doctor (0.9, 5.39M), up from last week, while 9-1-1: Lone Star was followed by Greg Berlanti’s crime drama Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.13M), which was up a healthy four tenths.

Things were on the up and up for NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions (1.1, 6.97M), the night’s most-watched program. It was followed by Manifest (0.7, 3.70M), which returned steady.

CBS saw the return of its Monday slate, with The Neighborhood (0.8, 6.77M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 6.44M) ticking down a tenth. However, All Rise (0.6, 5.75M) lived up to its name, getting a one-tenth boost in its return. Bull (0.6, 6.03M) climbed two-tenths.

Elsewhere, the CW welcomed back the high school football series All American (0.2, 680,000) and the superhero series Black Lightning (0.2, 550K), which were both steady.