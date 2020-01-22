Terry Jones Remembered By Fellow Monty Python Stars; Plus Tributes From Stephen Fry, Edgar Wright, Neil Gaiman, More

Tributes have flooded in today for Monty Python co-founder Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77.

The celebrated UK comedic actor, director, writer, historian and advocate was fondly remembered by his Monty Python co-stars Michael Palin and John Cleese.

Palin described Jones as “kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full.”

“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” he added.

John Cleese tweeted, “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Two down, four to go.”

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Stephen Fry and others, including Queen guitarist Brian May, took to Twitter to post tributes to Jones:

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of genius comedy star and wonderful guy, Terry Jones. What a legacy to the world. Deepest condolences to his family and the other beyond fabulous Pythons. RIP. Bri https://t.co/omuIWP1BKb — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) January 22, 2020

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; 'Life Of Brian'. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

UK actor Adrian Edmondson recalled when Jones appeared on classic Brit series The Young Ones:

Terry Jones was the only Python who agreed to appear in The Young Ones. It was like affirmation from God himself. This was the man who’d directed what was, and still is, the funniest feature film ever made. We loved him for it, and always will. Sadly, he’s eaten his last mint… — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) January 22, 2020

Author and writer Neil Gaiman remembered meeting Jones:

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle added:

Remember showing my kid Monty Python for the first time a few years ago. His review, through one of his little shoulder shaking laughs: "It's like they're deliberately trying to say the most stupid thing possible!" We'll all miss you Terry Jones. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) January 22, 2020

UK awards org BAFTA also posted a tribute: