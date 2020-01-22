Terry Jones Remembered By Fellow Monty Python Stars; Plus Tributes From Stephen Fry, Edgar Wright, Neil Gaiman, More

Tributes have flooded in today for Monty Python co-founder Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77.
The celebrated UK comedic actor, director, writer, historian and advocate was fondly remembered by his Monty Python co-stars Michael Palin and John Cleese.
Palin described Jones as “kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full.”
“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” he added.
John Cleese tweeted, “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Two down, four to go.”
Stephen Fry and others, including Queen guitarist Brian May, took to Twitter to post tributes to Jones:
UK actor Adrian Edmondson recalled when Jones appeared on classic Brit series The Young Ones:
Author and writer Neil Gaiman remembered meeting Jones:
Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle added:
UK awards org BAFTA also posted a tribute:
