Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union For His Contrary Comments On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Terry Crews has apologized to Gabrielle Union for remarks that seemed to “invalidate” her experience with America’s Got Talent by defending the show against charges of racism and sexism.

Crews appeared last week on the Today show and said Union’s complaints about America’s Got Talent’s behind-the-scenes operations were never his experience. Crews hosts America’s Got Talent and its winter edition, America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Now, he’s re-thought his position and issued a public apology.

“I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 “acknowledge the pain of other people.” Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say,” Crews said Friday.

“I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience. I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.”

He also addressed Union directly.

“@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience– but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace,” he wrote.

The comments Crews apologized for came when he was asked about Union’s prior complaints. Her contract with the show was not renewed in November for Season 15, causing her to accuse the show and network of undermining her on several counts.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman,” he said on Today. “But I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

In December, she met with NBC and the AGT production companies on those allegations. The five-hour meeting was described as “productive” by Union, and the other parties vowed to “take whatever next steps may be appropriate.” The investigation is supposed to wrap by today.

