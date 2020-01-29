Terry Bradshaw To Headline ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Reality Series On E!

E! has greenlit The Bradshaw Bunch (working title), a comedic docuseries headlined by NFL legend, broadcaster and actor Terry Bradshaw for premiere later this summer.

Per E!’s description: From real-life hijinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and family give viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma. Alongside his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, the four-time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback and true country boy finds his most important job is father to his three kids.

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before.”

Related Story Chuy Bravo Dies: Sidekick On E! Network Talk Show 'Chelsea Lately' Was 63

Bradshaw is a four-time Super Bowl championship quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. He is an Emmy-winning broadcaster for Fox on Fox NFL Sunday, and as an actor, was most recently seen in the hit comedy Failure to Launch. The multi-hyphenate also is a gospel/country singer, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and breeder of championship quarter horses.

“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” said Bradshaw. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin…I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

The Bradshaw Bunch is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis and Terry Bradshaw serving as Executive Producers.