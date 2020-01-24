Taylor Swift Reveals Dad Feared For Her Life When She Got Political: Sundance ‘Miss Americana’ World Premiere

Snow banks and the 28 degree weather in Park City, Utah didn’t stop armies of fans from coming out to see Taylor Swift tonight, who showed up at the Eccles Theatre for the Sundance world premiere of the Netflix doc about her life, Miss Americana.

The Lana Wilson directed documentary takes an up close and personal look at the mega superstar as she sheds her pop star image as “nice girl” and braves her way to being an advocate for LGBTQ suporters, as well as speaking out against Marsha Blackburn during the mid-term elections, a U.S. Senatorrial candidate with a largely anti-feminist platform. Blackburn eventually won the seat despite Swift’s endorsing two Democrats from her home state. The upside: she exited her young female demo who turned out in the polls in other states, and voted Democrat Senators in.

There’s a moment in the film where Swift discusses with her parents and her team how passionate she is about expressing her politics; this despite the fact that music execs continually told her to beware the PR mishaps made by the Dixie Chicks (who previously spoke out against President G.W. Bush).

Taking the stage tonight with Wilson, Swift talked about that moment captured in the film and what a hard decision:

“My dad has always been terrified about my safety since I was a kid; that my job entails standing on stage…We get a ton of threats and we have to keep that under wraps…For him it was all about …what could happen to you if you say this? Is my daughter in danger?” said Swift on stage tonight.

Wilson was elated when she took the doc job that Swift wasn’t about making “a propaganda” type of documentary. Swift, who never allows cameras in the recording studio over concerns that it will impact her song writing process, shared how Wilson continually made her feel comfortable.

“I need to be on the right side of history,” the multiple Grammy winner says in the the film produced by the Oscar-winning team of Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers plus Christine O’Malley. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing,” Swift tells the cameras.

“When I get sad, humiliated, upset or angry, I feel like people lean in with this hunger, and you never did that,” Swift told Wilson on stage. “And that is what made me feel OK in feeling sadness and humilation around you,” said the songstress.

“You didn’t me me feel like ‘She just got a good part for her movie,” said Swift, “and I want to thank you for that.”

Swift has been at Sundance before back in 2012 for Rory Kennedy’s film Ethel. She penned a tune for the HBO documentary about Robert Kennedy’s wife and widow.

Miss Americana hits Netflix on Jan. 31 and has a total of six screenings here in Park City.