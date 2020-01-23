Taylor Swift Set To Rock Sundance For ‘Miss Americana’ Premiere Tonight

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is about to go superstar supernova on its opening day.

Taylor Swift is heading to Park City for tonight’s world premiere of her Miss Americana documentary.

No news if the chart topper will be performing on Thursday in the snowy and celebrity filled Utah town, but she will definitely be attending the 9 PM screening of the Lana Wilson directed film at the Eccles Theatre, I hear. It also looks pretty likely that Swift will join Wilson and others from the film onstage for the traditional short Q&A.

Swift has actually been at the Robert Redford founded fest before with a visit back in 2012 for Rory Kennedy’s film Ethel. Swift penned a tune for the HBO documentary about Robert Kennedy’s wife and widow.

Of course, coming days before what is sure to be a controversial Grammys, this latest trip to Sundance is much more about the duel nominated Swift herself, literally.

Set to debut on Netflix and in select theaters on January 31 and having a total of six screenings at Sundance, Miss Americana aims to go backstage and get up close and personal with the well chroncicled six-time number one alums artist.

“I need to be on the right side of history,” multiple Grammy winner Swift says in the the film produced by the Oscar-winning team of Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers plus Christine O’Malley as she opens up about doing a true 360 and becoming an advocate after years of playing the “nice girl” for others. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing,” Swift tells the cameras.

Opening tonight with a double shot of Netflix in the Barack and Michelle Obama produced Crip Camp and then Miss Americana, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival February 2 with a total of 118 films being screened all over Park City and in Salt Lake City too.