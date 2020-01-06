Taron Egerton Thanks Elton John “For Being My Friend” After Snagging First Golden Globes Win For ‘Rocketman’

Rocketman star Taron Egerton picked up his first-ever Golden Globes award tonight for his portrayal of the legendary crooner Elton John. “I really wish I’d written something,” said a seemingly surprised Egerton after stumbling a bit before acknowledging his fellow nominees — Eddie Murphy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, and Roman Griffin Davis.

“I’m so honored to be nominated alongside a bunch of legitimate icons,” he said onstage. The award for best actor in a lead role in a comedy or musical capped off a banner year for Egerton. “This role has changed my life. It’s been the best experience of my life.”

The drama is based on the tumultuous life and career of Sir Elton John, the rock icon who struggled and overcame addiction to make it to the top.

To wrap his speech, Egerton paid homage to the person responsible for his experience. “To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend.”

Egerton marked the second win for the Paramount film after Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the honor for the best original song earlier in the night.