Taika Waititi Approached For New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Disney we hear is looking to keep the three-time Oscar nominated filmmaker and helmer of Thor Ragnarok in the family. We’ve confirmed that the two-time Oscar nominee of Disney sister Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit has been approached about a Star Wars movie, however, it’s not clear yet if it’s a feature for Disney+ or the big screen. Early talks isn’t even the word yet here. Taika Waititi directed the final episode of season 1’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, so he’s already put his fingerprints on the storied sci-fi franchise. He also voiced the bounty hunter IG-11 for the Disney+ streaming series.

Waititi is currently directing Next Goal Wins for Searchlight about the underdog American Samoa soccer team. He also has Thor: Love and Thunder which he wrote and is set to helm, due out on Nov. 5, 2021. Talking about keeping Waititi in the Disney family, we first had the news that he was cracking a Flash Gordon animated feature for Fox. The director, who is up for Best Motion Picture and Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars for Jojo Rabbit, rejuvenated Marvel’s Thor  by making Ragnarok the highest grossing pic in the series with close to $854M WW.

Back in October we broke the news that Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were no longer involved with one of Disney’s theatrical original Star Wars trilogies. Two were being developed, the other with Rian Johnson. It’s been quiet in regards to how his universe is moving forward as the director has been talking up a sequel to his Oscar-nominated holiday hit Knives Out. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker recently went passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

