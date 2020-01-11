Syfy is delving into the world of Peter Pan with a limited series from Brian McCauley Johnson and Universal Content Productions.

The NBCU-owned cable network is developing The League of Pan, which will follow the adventures of the iconic fairytale about a group of misfit children who refused to grow up.

The series picks up with the fabled characters after ten years on the mainland. Now grown up and estranged, Wendy Darling and The Lost Boys must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens the very existence of the magical place they once called home, reigniting bitter rivalries and unearthing twisted secrets from their past. The series explores the painful truths of growing up and the realization that ‘going home’ is never quite as simple as you think.

It is the latest Peter Pan adventure to be developed; NBC aired Peter Pan Live!, starring Allison Williams, a live musical in 2014.

McCauley Johnson has long been trying to get a version of The League of Pan away; the writer originally developed a series with 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine Television in 2012, while Fox developed a verion in 2014, written by Andrew Miller, with McCauley Johnson as a producer on that project.

“The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer. “Now, Syfy is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never see them before.”