SXSW Unveils New Keynotes, Adds Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, ‘Supernatural’ To Featured Speakes And Sessions

South by Southwest (SXSW) unveiled a new roster of Keynotes as well as additional featured speakers and sessions for the 34th edition of music-film-tech confab which will take place in Austin March 13-22.

Among the new Keynotes announced were Grammy-winning musician Diplo as well as award-winning immersive artist Gabo Arora and Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell Jobs. They join previously announced Keynotes include Erin Lee Carr (Film), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Kim Gordon (Music), Roger Waters (Music), and Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King (Interactive).

For the featured speaker slate, SXSW has added a slew of names including Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, #metoo founder Tarana Burke, CEO of Twitter and Square Jack Dorsey, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and more. For featured sessions, Little Fires Everywhere showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar will be joined by directors Lynn Shelton, Nzingha Stewart, Michael Weaver, and fellow executive producers Lauren Neustadter and Pilar Savone to talk about the forthcoming Hulu series based on the Celeste Ng novel. In addition, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins will be in attendance for the long-running CW sci-fi series Supernatural, which is set to celebrate its final season.

Read the new additions below.

Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:

Award-winning immersive artist, professor and former UN diplomat Gabo Arora (Convergence)

(Convergence) Grammy-winning musician, DJ, producer, and cultural figure Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo (Music).

(Music). Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell Jobs (Convergence)

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee host, comedian, writer, producer, and actress Samantha Bee (Media & Journalism)

(Media & Journalism) Researcher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown as part of the launch of her new weekly podcast, Unlocking Us, in conversation with activist and #metoo founder Tarana Burke , on the topic of empathy (Social & Global Impact)

as part of the launch of her new weekly podcast, Unlocking Us, in conversation with activist and #metoo founder , on the topic of empathy (Social & Global Impact) Veteran industry executive and River House Artists founder Lynn Oliver-Cline (Creating & Monetizing Music)

(Creating & Monetizing Music) Award-winning executive producer, writer and host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, best-selling author, actor, producer and comedian Stephen Colbert (Film & TV Industry)

(Film & TV Industry) Patreon co-founder, musician, and filmmaker Jack Conte (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Co-founder and CEO of Twitter and Square Jack Dorsey in conversation with Axios business editor Dan Primack (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

in conversation with Axios business editor (Tech Industry & Enterprise) Investor and bestselling author Tim Ferriss in conversation with neuroscientist, philosopher, and bestselling author Sam Harris in a live version of The Tim Ferriss Show podcast, where they will discuss dangerous ideas, meditation, psychedelics, and more (Connection & Culture)

in conversation with neuroscientist, philosopher, and bestselling author Sam Harris in a live version of The Tim Ferriss Show podcast, where they will discuss dangerous ideas, meditation, psychedelics, and more (Connection & Culture) Center for Humane Technology co-founder and design ethicist Tristan Harris (Design)

(Design) Thirty Five Ventures co-founder and partner, and Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman in conversation with ESPN Host, former basketball player, and entrepreneur Jay Williams in a discussion about The Boardroom: the innovative content platform that showcases the new way athletes & executives engage off the court and at the intersection of sports, business, tech, entertainment and culture (Sports)

in conversation with ESPN Host, former basketball player, and entrepreneur in a discussion about The Boardroom: the innovative content platform that showcases the new way athletes & executives engage off the court and at the intersection of sports, business, tech, entertainment and culture (Sports) Global adventurer, TV host, motivational speaker, and best-selling author Leon Logothetis (Connection & Culture)

(Connection & Culture) Founder of music management company Monotone, Inc. and co-founder of the media and production group LBI Entertainment Ian Montone (Creating & Monetizing Music)

(Creating & Monetizing Music) Researcher and #1 New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Brené Brown as part of the launch of her new weekly podcast, Unlocking Us, in conversation with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness , on the topic of vulnerability (Connection & Culture)

as part of the launch of her new weekly podcast, Unlocking Us, in conversation with Queer Eye’s , on the topic of vulnerability (Connection & Culture) Professional speaker and storyteller Dan Nevins , Yoga instructor Gioconda Parker and Wanderlust Yoga Austin founder Ashley Spence in conversation about Rising Voices, a training platform that provides healing and authentic connection through storytelling (Climate & Social Action)

, Yoga instructor and Wanderlust Yoga Austin founder in conversation about Rising Voices, a training platform that provides healing and authentic connection through storytelling (Climate & Social Action) NSA Director of Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger with WIRED editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

with WIRED editor-in-chief (Tech Industry & Enterprise) Mycologist and author Paul Stamets (Health & MedTech)

(Health & MedTech) Writer, journalist, editor and science fiction novelist Bruce Sterling (Fantastic Future)

(Fantastic Future) Amazon.com Chief Technology Officer Dr. Werner Vogels (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

(Tech Industry & Enterprise) Reddit Chief Operating Officer Jen Wong (Advertising & Brand Experience)

Newly-announced Featured Sessions Include: