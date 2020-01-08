Suzanne Vega Adds Name To Off Broadway’s ‘Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice’ Cast

Duncan Sheik, the composer and co-lyricist of the upcoming Off Broadway musical version of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, is handing off his planned onstage role to his pal and frequent collaborator, singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega.

“It turns out that being in the cast on top of being composer and co-lyricist of a new musical is a lot to chew,” Sheik said in a statement, “so I have decided to focus on the latter. I’m thrilled that my friend and longtime collaborator Suzanne Vega will be stepping into the role. She joins an amazing cast and creative team and I hope as many people get to enjoy this show as possible.”

Vega, who rose to fame in the 1980s and ’90s with such hits as “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner,” will play the onstage role listed only as “Band Leader.” She joins the previously announced principal cast Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob) and Michael Zegen (Ted).

The New Group production, with a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music by Sheik and lyrics by Sheik and Amanda Green, begins previews January 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in Manhattan’s Theater District. Opening night is Tuesday, February 4, and the limited engagement runs through March 15.

'Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice' (1969)

Adapted from Paul Mazursky’s 1969 film, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice is described by the production as “a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them.”

Scott Elliott directs this world premiere musical with choreography by Kelly Devine.