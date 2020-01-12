Survivor will take a look back at the past 20 (!) years as it approaches its milestone 40th season. The groundbreaking series will celebrate its upcoming 40th season with a one-hour special, Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players, set for Wednesday, February 5 at 8 PM on CBS. The special will air a week ahead of the Season 40 premiere, a special two-hour episode, on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 PM. The special was announced Sunday during CBS’ presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the retrospective features new interviews with players from the past two decades, including previous winners Rob Mariano (“Redemption Island”), Amber Mariano (“All-Stars”), Jeremy Collins (“Second Chance”), Parvati Shallow (Fan vs. Favorites), and Ben Driebergen (“Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”).

Survivor premiered May 31, 2000 and ultimately changed the television landscape. Since the first group of castaways were marooned on the beaches of Borneo 20 years ago, the game has evolved and adapted. Almost 600 castaways have played the game, and only 38 were crowned with the title of Sole Survivor, with Sandra Diaz-Twine being the only castaway to earn the title on two separate seasons.

Other highlights in the special, per CBS, include Parvati discussing her strategy behind the game-changing move of playing two idols in “Heroes vs. Villains,” and the psychology behind the historic Black Widow alliance that convinced Erik to give up his immunity necklace during “Fans vs. Favorites”; Rob and Amber reliving falling in love during “All Stars” and Rob’s marriage proposal at the live finale in Madison Square Garden; Ben talking about his infamous upside-down “U” and winning the first final four fire-making challenge in “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”; Jeremy remembering the anxiety that came with trying to find the first idol hidden within an immunity challenge during “Second Chance”; the emotional Tribal Council when Ciera Eastin was forced to vote out her mom, Laura Morett in “Blood vs. Water” and the historic Tribal Council in “Game Changers” when fan-favorite Cirie Fields was voted out of the game despite not receiving a single vote.

Monty Brinton/CBS

It also will include life-changing moments with Christian Hubicki (“David vs. Goliath”), Donathan Hurley (“Ghost Island”), David Wright (“Millennials vs. Gen X”), and Cirie Fields (“Panama”), who all overcame personal obstacles when faced with tough situations on the island, as well as a sneak peek of the upcoming season Survivor: Winners At War.



Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers; Brittany Crapper is producer.