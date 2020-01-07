‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’ Prompts Spike In Calls To National Sexual Assault Hotline

Calls to RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline spiked during the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, the network said Monday.

“The Friday and Saturday after Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning aired, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 40% increase in calls,” said Erinn Robinson, RAINN press secretary. “We are proud to have partnered with Lifetime on this project and are encouraged that our work with the media continues to empower survivors of sexual violence to seek the help that they need to heal.”



Surviving R. Kelly Part II, the follow-up to the Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly series, aired over three nights and featured new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts, as well as new insights into the saga of the R&B singer, who is facing federal and state charges. The three-night event included RAINN’s sexual hotline number (800.656.4673) as well as RAINN’s “Wait” PSA.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with RAINN as part of our Stop Violence Against Women Initiative and to see the jump in calls during the airings of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” said Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP Unscripted Programming at Lifetime. “It’s amazing to know the documentary has encouraged important and necessary conversations to happen and we are extremely proud of our survivors for their courage, who by standing up for themselves, stand for so much more.”