On the heels of its Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly and follow-up Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, Lifetime has given an official green light to four-hour documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, set for premiere this summer.

The documentary, which hails from Emmy winner Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Panama Papers, The Preppy Murder), investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. The official pickup was announced Saturday as part of Lifetime’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour. The project had been in development since July.

The documentary is directed by Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern (The Preppy Murder, Reversing Roe, The Devil Came on Horseback).

The A+E Networks broadcaster says the documentary follows on it intention to raise the voices of survivors and is in line with its Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women.

Journalist Christopher Mason, long-time contributor to The New York Times, New York Magazine, Town & Country and Architectural Digest, also is attached to the project. Shura Davidson and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.