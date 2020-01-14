‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot With Jared Padalecki Get CW Series Orders

The CW is getting way ahead of the game for next season. After handing early renewals to all 13 of its current scripted series that are not ending this season, the network has given series pickups in lieu of pilot orders to two high-profile projects, Superman & Lois, starring Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the iconic couple, and Walker, a reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, which is headlined by Jared Padalecki.

With several DC series reaching maturity and the show that launched the CW universe, Arrow, in its final season, the network has stepped up its DC development efforts with two high-profile projects, Superman & Lois and an Arrow backdoor spinoff headlined by the show’s Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy reprising their roles.

It is unclear how the series pickup of Superman & Lois would impact the Arrowverse pilot ‘s chances. I had heard chatter that the network may go with one new DC series for next year but a final decision will be made after the network executives review all their pilots.

Both Superman & Lois and Walker have been hot scripts garnering strong early buzz. Both projects are based on well known IP, have popular stars attached and proven auspices behind them — The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti (Superman & Lois) and Anna Fricke and Dan Lin (Walker) — making the script-to-series orders a no-brainer. The two pickups also maintain the parity between the CW’s two sister studios — Superman & Lois comes from Warner Bros. TV, Walker is from CBS TV Studios. The network still is expected to order traditional pilots, likely four.

The pickup for Walker extends Padalecki’s stay at the CW and predecessor the WB, which he had called home for the past two decades with roles on Gilmore Girls and Supernatural.