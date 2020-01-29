Super Bowl Movie Ads You’ll See: ‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, ‘The Invisible Man’ & More

The usual studios –Universal, Paramount, Disney, and maybe even Fox — are aboard once again to tease their upcoming event pics during this Sunday’s Super Bowl. And the notion that the majors have sticker shock over this year’s record $5.6 million 30-second ad spot cost isn’t really stopping them from banging the drum before an estimated 98 million people as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Miami, Florida.

In fact, there’s apt to be more movie trailers airing this year versus last, at least ten-plus to Super Bowl LIII’s eight spots. In certain years like 2016, as many as 15 movie trailers aired. Note, Warner Bros. traditionally sits out of the Super Bowl, and Sony occasionally (which we hear is the case again this year). How many movie trailers air during Super Bowl LIV depends on how big Disney wants to go. Last year Disney had three —Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel. They also aired three in 2018, and two in 2017.

Making the most noise heading into Super Bowl weekend is Universal, which is throwing a concert in Miami on Friday at 12noon PST where they’ll drop the Fast & Furious 9 (now known as F9) trailer with performances by Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Cardi B, Ozuna and Ludacris (the last three performers star in the movie) with a live stream on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. The Justin Lin-directed ninthquel opens on May 22, Memorial Day weekend. Today, Universal dropped a slew of character posters from F9 including this motion-version of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto:

Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise always scores big coming away from Super Bowl. Last year, spinoff Hobbs & Shaw led all Super Bowl movie trailers in post game online traffic (within the first 24 hours) racking up 85.5M views, even beating Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which drew 59.1M views, according to RelishMix (see the chart below) and even besting the post Big Game 24-hour online traffic of 2017’s Fate of the Furious (42.2M).

Look for other Universal films like Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 3) and Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man (Feb. 28) to have spots during the Big Game, the latter H.G. Wells feature adaptation to run in the pre-or-post game.

Paramount could air the most trailers of any studio this year, as many as four, most of them during the pre-game with trailers for their Memorial Day weekend release The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (which dropped today), Sonic the Hedgehog (which looks to own the Presidents Day weekend box office with a $47M-plus 4-day opening) and A Quiet Place II (March 20 opening).

It’s also quite conceivable that Paramount/Skydance’s June 26th release Top Gun: Maverick will air given how Tom Cruise’s recent Mission: Impossible pics have traditionally been a part of Super Bowl. Last minute details are being discussed I hear.

Also, don’t be surprised if a special Super Bowl trailer for MGM/Eon’s 007 movie No Time to Die drops on Sunday, the Daniel Craig movie expected to be this Easter’s blockbuster when it opens on April 10.

Florence Pugh in Black Widow Disney

Disney which is generally quiet on what they’ll specifically air has generally made Pixar and Marvel part of their Super Bowl spot lineup, so expect something from Black Widow (May 1), or Pixar’s Onward (March 6), or Soul (June 19). If Marvel decides to skip the Big Game this year, that would be a shocker. Let’s not forget Disney’s first event feature of 2020, Mulan on March 27 or even Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s adventure movie Jungle Cruise (July 24). Johnson is no stranger to Super Bowl weekend typically a part of such trailer drops as Baywatch and Skyscraper. The latter 2018 release had a 45-second spot during that year’s game, followed by a full trailer drop during Johnson’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon following the Super Bowl.

Also with 20th Century Studios now in Disney’s fold, we can’t overlook them. They have traditionally promoted their pics during the Big Game, last year Alita: Battle Angel was the big push. This year, 20th Century is particularly excited about the Ryan Reynolds July 3 action comedy Free Guy about a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Reynolds’ previous Super Bowl trailer was Deadpool back in 2016.

Below is a look at those trailers during Super Bowl LIII that got the biggest pop online in the 24-hour period following the game, courtesy of social media analytics corp RelishMix: