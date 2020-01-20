Click to Skip Ad
Super Bowl LIV Set: It’ll Be The Kansas City Chiefs Vs. San Francisco 49ers In Miami Showdown

By Bruce Haring, Dino-Ray Ramos

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) AP Images

The teams for the 54th annual Super Bowl are now set. It’ll be the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium. The 49ers secured a spot in the big game Sunday night when they defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20. At stake: the Lombardi Trophy, the symbol of NFL championship victory.

It will be the 11th time South Florida has hosted the Super Bowl, which will be held there for the first time since 2010. The stadium is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM Eastern time.

Fox will be the broadcast TV outlet for the game, with streaming available on fuboTV.

Almost as important as the game is the pomp and circumstance surrounding the NFL’s biggest annual event. Singing the national antem will be Demi Lovato, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and Disney actress. Joining her will be Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, who will sign the song on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

At halftime, fans will be entertained by headliners by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

