Super Bowl LIV Set: It’ll Be The Kansas City Chiefs Vs. San Francisco 49ers In Miami Showdown

The teams for the 54th annual Super Bowl are now set. It’ll be the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium. The 49ers secured a spot in the big game Sunday night when they defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20. At stake: the Lombardi Trophy, the symbol of NFL championship victory.

It will be the 11th time South Florida has hosted the Super Bowl, which will be held there for the first time since 2010. The stadium is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM Eastern time.

Fox will be the broadcast TV outlet for the game, with streaming available on fuboTV.