‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020’ Special Returns, Programmed By Interactive Voting

EXCLUSIVE: In case you were in the bathroom or refilling the onion dip, CBS Sports is giving you a second chance to see what you missed in-between the Super Bowl’s football action.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 returns with another interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial. The one-hour show will originate from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home of Super Bowl LIV, and air Mon. Jan. 27 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

The special will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pregame show The NFL Today, and Daniela Ruah, star of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Beginning today, viewers can watch and vote for their favorite hilarious or heartfelt Super Bowl commercial at CBS.com/SBGC. In the special, Ruah will present her top five favorite hilarious commercials, while Esiason will showcase his five favorite heartfelt Super Bowl spots. The top picks in each category will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

Related Story CBS Special 'Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019' Starts Live Vote

Ruah’s favorite hilarious Super Bowl commercials are:

Budweiser’s “Super Fan aka Lamb Streaker” (2006) Chevy’s “Happy Grad” (2012) Doritos’ “Goat-4-Sale” (2012) Honda’s “A New Truck to Love” (2016) Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008)



Esiason’s favorite heartfelt Super Bowl commercials are:

Google’s “Parisian Lovebirds” (2010)

Budweiser’s “Brotherhood” (2013)

Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” (2015)

Hyundai’s “Hope Detector” (2018)

Verizon’s “Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here” (2019)

The special will feature the exclusive premiere of this year’s Super Bowl for Hyundai, starring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and “Big Papi” David Ortiz, and also go behind the scenes of the Boston-themed commercial.

In addition, Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, will be joined in Miami Beach by special guests to report on the latest Super Bowl week buzz.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 is produced by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment and Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Endeavor Content’s Film 45. Robert Dalrymple and Eric Smith are the producers and Leon Knoles will direct.