EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has set its spring release schedule with the acquisition of three documentaries in the music and mind, body, spirit space, plus the global re-release of the distrib’s 2017 doc Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead.

Among music fare, Abramorama has taken North American rights to A Dog Called Money about British singer-songwriter PJ Harvey which will open on March 18 for a two-week run at the Film Forum in New York with additional markets to follow.

In addition Abramorama has taken North American rights and global rights management for Rob Beemer’s The Mindfulness Movement executive produced by Deepak Chopra and Jewel, and Tyler Chandler’s documentary about the opioid crisis, Dosed.

Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz said, “These four films are all quite different, yet they have in common a fundamental humanity in pursuit of beauty, peace and justice. We feel privileged to be able to approach each day with the goal of bringing them to people around the world.”

Directed by Seamus Murphy, A Dog Called Money, follows PJ Harvey through the creative process behind her album The Hope Six Demolition Project. The film follows Murphy and Harvey to Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Washington D.C. The album was recorded during her month long residency at London’s Somerset House, “Recording in Progress”, in which audiences got to see Harvey at work with her band and producers in a purpose-built studio, through one-way glass. Pic was produced by Isabel Davis, Katie Holly, James Wilson and Murphy. The doc made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival last year.

Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead, which has made close to $400K at the domestic box office, will be re-released on Jan. 22 with a special event on April 20. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev and executive produced by Martin Scorsese and produced by Alex Blavatnik and Eric Eisner, the doc follows the 30-year career of The Grateful Dead. Abramarama will releasing in association with AOMA Sunshine Films and Double E Pictures for a global release.

The Mindfulness Movement, which will hit theaters on March 27, examines the growing number of people throughout society who believe mindfulness – a peaceful quality of attention anyone can develop by simply focusing on the present moment in a non- judgmental way – is the key to creating a healthier, happier world. Pic follows the stories of four main characters who reveal their personal hardships and explain how mindfulness transformed their lives. Woven between these journeys are profiles of the leaders, history and science behind the movement, as well as looks at the many places where mindfulness is already helping to improve society, including schools (from inner-cities to Harvard Business School), Fortune 500 companies, police forces, prisons, and more. Beemer wrote, produced and directed with Chopra, Jewel Kilcher, Poonacha Machaiah, Leigh Koechner, Mike Beemer and Diane Beemer exec producing.

Dosed, which is expected to be released in the spring starting in New York, follows the personal journey of one woman, Adrianne, and her attempt to break free from addiction. After many years of prescription medications failing her, a suicidal woman turns to underground healers to try and overcome her depression, anxiety and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine like “magic” mushrooms and iboga. Chandler produced Nicholas Meyers.

Both The Mindfulness Movement and Dosed will be released on Abramorama’s spirit imprint Mangurama.