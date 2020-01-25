Sundance Deal Market Emerging From The Slumber?

When it comes to deals, every Sundance Festival follows a different rhythm. This year has gotten off to a slower start than last, when an all-night auction for Late Night started an avalanche of 8-figure acquisitions. But we are hearing that bids should start mobilizing shortly on a number of films. I’ve heard that the first closed deal might be The Night House, the thriller by The Ritual helmer David Bruckner that stars Rebecca Hall and premiered last night in the Midnight section. Sources said there are are four offers from theatrical distributors and another three from streamers.

Wander Darkly Ovation Deadline

A second screening with potential buyers who didn’t see it last night is underway and it feels like a deal will close by this evening. Other films with early sales buzz so far include The Fight, Worth, The Dissident, Ironbark, Shirley and Bad Hair, with Uncle Frank and The 40-Year-Old Version premiering this afternoon. And just now, Wander Darkly got a long standing ovation, sources said. The prediction here is the deal drought will be over shortly, with films closing well before the weekend is over.