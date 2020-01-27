Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Lionsgate Closing U.S. Deal On Benedict Cumberbatch Cold War Thriller ‘Ironbark’ – Sundance

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sundance Biggie: Neon And Hulu Near Fest-High $15M Deal For 'Palm Springs'

Read the full story

Sundance Comes Alive With Pair Of $12 Million Deals For ‘The Night House’ & ‘Uncle Frank’

Uncle Frank
Sundance

UPDATE: Add a bigger deal to the pile, with Deadline hearing that NEON and Hulu are in advanced talks for the Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs for around $15 million for world rights. The joint is jumping.

The deal drought at Sundance ended Sunday night when Searchlight Pictures entered into advance negotiations for the David Bruckner-directed Midnight Section thriller The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall. Today, Amazon made a $12 million deal for Uncle Frank, the Alan Ball-directed drama that stars Paul Bettany. Throw in a mid-seven-figure deal for the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Ironbark, and it certainly seems like buyers have seen everything and are placing their chips on the table. It took a big longer than last year, but the eight-figure deals are back.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad