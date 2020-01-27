Sundance Comes Alive With Pair Of $12 Million Deals For ‘The Night House’ & ‘Uncle Frank’

UPDATE: Add a bigger deal to the pile, with Deadline hearing that NEON and Hulu are in advanced talks for the Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs for around $15 million for world rights. The joint is jumping.

The deal drought at Sundance ended Sunday night when Searchlight Pictures entered into advance negotiations for the David Bruckner-directed Midnight Section thriller The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall. Today, Amazon made a $12 million deal for Uncle Frank, the Alan Ball-directed drama that stars Paul Bettany. Throw in a mid-seven-figure deal for the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Ironbark, and it certainly seems like buyers have seen everything and are placing their chips on the table. It took a big longer than last year, but the eight-figure deals are back.