‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Lauds HBO Family Drama As “Team Show” After Winning First Golden Globe

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong lauded the dark HBO family drama as a “team show” after winning its first Golden Globe.

The Roy family saga beat out HBO’s Big Little Lies, Netflix’s The Crown, BBC America’s Killing Eve and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show after the first season was largely snubbed from the awards conversation.

Armstrong was slightly more muted than when he picked up the Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series. He thanked a number of HBO execs including former HBO CEO Richard Plepler, programming chief Casey Bloys and drama boss Francesca Orsi. “For everyone else who worked on the show, it’s a team show,” said Armstrong. “If you’ve ever appeared on the call sheet or the titles, congratulations, you’ve won a Golden Globe.”

The second season of the family saga picked up where season one left off, following the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire. The series finally saw Logan and his scheming son Kendall duke it out at the end of its ten episode run.

The first season of Succession was largely shut out of last year’s Golden Globes with only Kieran Culkin scoring a nomination for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film. Culkin is up again for the award, while lead Brian Cox is up for best actor in a TV drama.

It was HBO’s second award of the night after Chernobyl’s Stellan Skarsgård picked up the award for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for the nuclear disaster drama.