‘Dish Nation’ Creator Studio City Signs With Abrams Artists Agency, Heads To Realscreen With New Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Marketing agency Studio City, which via its content division created Fox’s Dish Nation and has credits including co-producing A&E’s Hoarders, has signed with Abrams Artists Agency.

The deal comes just ahead of this month’s Realscreen 2020 conference in New Orleans, where Studio City and its new talent and literary agency will introduce an unscripted slate that includes more than a dozen new projects via Studio City’s content division Bartholomew Productions.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be represented by Abrams Artists Agency, whose hands-on approach and amazing talent pool will bring our new shows to life,” said executive producer Annette Silva, who leads Bartholomew.

Studio City’s producing credits also include DIY’s Building Off the Grid: Cabin Wanderlust and several Daytime Emmy Awards cerermonies. Earlier this month, it boosted its digital footprint by acquiring digital technology agency PXL.

Abrams Artists Agency on Wednesday also announced it is expanding its digital division and opening its first international office in London.