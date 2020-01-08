Marketing Agency Studio City Acquires Digital Firm PXL

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment marketing agency Studio City has acquired digital technology agency PXL. No terms were disclosed, but PXL president and founder Matt Michalowski will continue to lead the brand.

Los Angeles-based PXL, which creates and manages original social media and web platforms, mobile applications, digital videos, content and other consumer-facing branding product, has a client roster that includes NBCUniversal, 20th Century Fox, Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros and Sony. It won its second Clio Award last year for its Twitter bot collaboration with Fullscreen around Sony’s Venom.

The company has worked on recent projects including Rocketman, Ford v Ferrari and Queen & Slim. It also helped launch the new Dreamworks.com and relaunch ParamountMovies.com.

“Studio City is thrilled to partner with PXL. Matt and his team thrive in unexplored territories of digital marketing and win Clios doing it,” said Studio City CCO Stu Weiss. “We are deeply honored to blend our talents and capabilities and take all of our clients to new levels of consumer immersion.”

Also remaining on the PXL leadership team alongside Trailer Park alum Michalowstki: VP Mike Delorey, creative director Jeff Kelly, technology director Sarah Bostwick and production director Michelle Yap.

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Studio City’s clients include ABC/Disney, CBS, CBS Domestic, NBCUniversal, Debmar-Mercury, Fremantle, Sony Pictures TV and Warner Bros. It also created the syndicated Fox show Dish Nation.

“We are extremely excited to kick off the decade partnering with Studio City,” Michalowski said. “What an awesome opportunity to collaborate with the largest brands in entertainment to create products that will engage millions of theatrical, streaming, digital broadcast and cable consumers.”