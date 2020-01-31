RLJ Acquires Sundance Gonzo Satire ‘Spree’ In Near $2M North America Deal

Joe Keery appears in Spree by Eugene Kotlyarenko, an official selection of the NEXT program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Rylan Perry. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

EXCLUSIVE: AMC-owned RLJ is closing a North American deal near $2 million for Spree, an edgy gonzo satire that stars Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette, Kyle Mooney, Mischa Barton and Josh Ovalle. Pic premiered last Friday at the MARC and several entities bid.

Kieri plays a disaffected young guy who seeks quick validation by engaging in a murder spree in a rideshare car, called Spree and chronicling it on a Facebook-live type site called #TheLesson. He’s decked out his car with cameras for a nonstop livestream full of killer entertainment. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian with her own viral agenda, Jessie Adams, crosses Kurt’s path and becomes our only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage.

Prolific indie director Eugene Kotlyarenko makes his Sundance Film Festival debut with this gonzo satire of demented social media obsession. Adopting the ambitious style of a continuous social media feed, Spree is distinguished by its ingenuity, insights, and an energetic pulse driven by the lead performance of Keery. Script is written by Gene McHugh and Eugene Kotlyarenko, and Budman produces with Sumaiya Kaveh, John Lang, and Eugene Kotlyarenko. Exec producers are Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Anthony Gonzales, and Alex Hughes.

RLJ will give the film a theatrical release. It has created a niche with Mandy, Bone Tomahawk, and Cell Block 99. The picture is produced by Forest Hills Productions, which is backed by Drake and run by former Annapurna production head Matthew Budman, whose producing David o Russell’s next film with Christian Bale.

Endeavor Content brokered the deal.