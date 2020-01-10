‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Renewed For Season 2 By USA Network

USA Network has picked up an eight-episode second season of its hit unscripted series Straight Up Steve Austin for premiere this summer.

Hosted by retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the interview-based series was 2019’s No. 1 new unscripted cable series for Men 18-49 and Men 25-54, according to Nielsen L+3. In every episode, Steve and a celebrity guest head out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. Per USA, “it’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun.”

Straight Up Steve Austin is produced by Line by Line Media, with Austin and Dave Barsky (Dirty Jobs) as executive producers.

Straight Up Steve Austin’s first season guests included country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano. Season 2 guests are to be announced.

Straight Up Steve Austin joins USA’s growing unscripted lineup which includes docu-comedies Chrisley Knows Best, Growing UP Chrisley and Miz & Mrs; and Temptation Island and upcoming The Biggest Loserreboots.