Steve Coogan & Sarah Solemani Team For #MeToo Comedy ‘Chivalry’ For Britain’s Channel 4

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani are writing and co-starring in a comedy-drama about sexual politics in the wake of the #MeToo movement for Britain’s Channel 4.

Produced by Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions, Chivalry stars Coogan and Solemani as filmmakers put together by a cynical studio executive to salvage a failing movie.

Coogan plays successful producer Cameron, who is known for dating a string of young women. Solemani stars as woke writer and director Bobby, a mother of one who has tasted success with a low-budget feminist film.

The odd couple are brought closer by a creeping attraction and a feeling that they are just pawns in the studio’s agenda for a Saudi Arabian buyout.

Solemani, who starred in BBC comedy Him & Her and Bridget Jones’s Baby, said the show came about after she and Coogan had a series of “fiery debates” about sexual politics.

“Chivalry is more of a painfully honest, funny fencing match. We will attack, riposte, lunge, parry and counter-parry and perhaps, when the bout is over, take off our masks revealing our true selves,” Coogan added.

Baby Cow CEO Christine Langan is the executive producer, while the show was commissioned by Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick.