Stephen Lang, Keith David & Chris Galust Join Guy Pearce In Exorcism Horror ‘The Seventh Day’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been rounded out on The Seventh Day, the horror pic starring Guy Pearce and Mexican actor Vadhir Derbez in the story of a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training.

Joining them are Stephen Lang (Avatar), Keith David (The Thing), Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Robin Bartlett (City Of Angels), and Brady Jenness (The Sinner).

Lang will co-star as serious and deeply pious archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of New Orleans. David will portray Father Louis, a mentor to Father Peter (Pearce) in his youth. Bartlett is set to portray Helen, a New Orleans social worker. Galust will play young Father Peter, and Jenness will portray Charlie Giroux, a young boy accused of a heinous crime while allegedly under the influence of demonic possession.

The project is shooting next month in Dallas and New Orleans. Justin P. Lange is directing from his won script, marking his feature debut.

Producers are Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk for Cinestate and Fangoria. Kimberly Hwang and Chelsea Davenport are also producing. Voltage boarded international sales on the project ahead of last year’s AFM. Cinestate retains domestic rights.

Voltage Pictures CEO Nicolas Chartier and President and COO Jonathan Deckter are executive producing, alongside Adam Donaghey, Phil Nobile Jr and Danielle Cox. David Guglielmo is casting.

Lang is represented by Lisa Lieberman of Innovative Artists. David is represented by Artists & Representatives and Silver J Management. Bartlett is represented by Gersh. Galust is represented by TCA Management. Jenness is represented by CESD Talent.