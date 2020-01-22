Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Rail Against “Cruel” Senate Impeachment Rules

Day one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial got underway Tuesday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) laying out the rules and proposing some last-minute changes in an effort to speed up the process.

Tonight on the CBS Late Show, Stephen Colbert said he hopes Trump is found guilty of breaking the law, but he admitted the chances of that happening in the Republican-controlled Senate are slim.

“So far, I don’t like the odds,” a deflated Colbert said.

Back to the action on Capitol Hill today, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded witnesses be called, but McConnell immediately shot the suggestion down, saying he would shelve any Democratic amendments regarding witnesses or newly subpoenaed documents. That didn’t sit well with Colbert.

“So, no evidence, no witnesses, just 100 old people stuck in a room together,” the late-night host said. “This isn’t a trial, it’s the 4 o’clock dinner rush at Denny’s, or a matinee in Branson, Missouri.”

TONIGHT: Is crime illegal? America is about to find out because it's day one of Trump's impeachment trial! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hpcT6z0usF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 22, 2020

Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah also played the age card.

The Comedy Central star used a montage of news clips to get his point across. One clip noted that each day’s Senate impeachment session could last up to 12 hours, because of the Republican push for a short trial schedule.

In another clip, Sen. Schumer complained that the proceedings could run into “the dark of night,” with presentations going on until “two or three in the morning.”

“That is no joke!” Noah said. “Twelve hour sessions that last until the early morning. That’s cruel for anyone, especially cruel for this group.”

He then pointed to a graphic showing photos of four elderly senators. “I mean, these people are usually in bed by Wheel of Fortune,” Noah quipped. “No one is up until 2 a.m.”