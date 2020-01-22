Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Nate Bargatze Comedy Pilot From ‘The Carmichael Show’ Team Not Going Forward At ABC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

APA Agency Latest To Sign WGA Agreement

Read the full story

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Rail Against “Cruel” Senate Impeachment Rules

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah. (Credit: CBS/Comedy Central)
CBS/Comedy Central

Day one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial got underway Tuesday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) laying out the rules and proposing some last-minute changes in an effort to speed up the process.

Tonight on the CBS Late Show, Stephen Colbert said he hopes Trump is found guilty of breaking the law, but he admitted the chances of that happening in the Republican-controlled Senate are slim.

“So far, I don’t like the odds,” a deflated Colbert said.

Back to the action on Capitol Hill today, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded witnesses be called, but McConnell immediately shot the suggestion down, saying he would shelve any Democratic amendments regarding witnesses or newly subpoenaed documents. That didn’t sit well with Colbert.

“So, no evidence, no witnesses, just 100 old people stuck in a room together,” the late-night host said. “This isn’t a trial, it’s the 4 o’clock dinner rush at Denny’s, or a matinee in Branson, Missouri.”

Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah also played the age card.

The Comedy Central star used a montage of news clips to get his point across. One clip noted that each day’s Senate impeachment session could last up to 12 hours, because of the Republican push for a short trial schedule.

In another clip, Sen. Schumer complained that the proceedings could run into “the dark of night,” with presentations going on until “two or three in the morning.”

“That is no joke!” Noah said. “Twelve hour sessions that last until the early morning. That’s cruel for anyone, especially cruel for this group.”

He then pointed to a graphic showing photos of four elderly senators. “I mean, these people are usually in bed by Wheel of Fortune,” Noah quipped. “No one is up until 2 a.m.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad