Stephen Colbert Outlines Impeachment Case Against Trump Ahead Of Senate Trial

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Stephen Colbert attempted to dismantle Trump’s defense.

Colbert resurrected his “Don And The Giant Impeach” segment Monday night on the CBS Late Show, to recap recent developments and offer his take on the historic case.

House impeachment managers filed a brief Friday outlining their charges that Trump abused his power by withholding aid from the Ukraine in exchange for a personal political favor. They say he then obstructed the House investigation into his actions, but Trump’s lawyers contend he did “absolutely nothing wrong” and is a victim of overzealous House Democrats.

Colbert said he found Trump’s defense laughable.

“The president’s lawyers say that abuse of power is not impeachable. Yes it is!” Colbert said. “It’s the most powerful job in the world. That’s why abuse of power is the thing a president is not supposed to do.”

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate. In Colbert’s opinion, the president’s Senate allies are nothing more than “vengeful zombies.”

The Senate will convene at 12:30 Tuesday, with the impeachment trial starting at 1 p.m. ET.