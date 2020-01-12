Stephen Colbert is to exec produce animated variety series Tooning Out The News for CBS All Access.

The host of CBS’ The Late Show and Chris Licht, showrunner of the late-night talkshow, have once again teamed up with RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, who co-created Showtime’s Our Cartoon President with the comedian.

It is the latest animated series for the streaming service, which airs Star Trek: Lower Decks from Rick & Morty’s Mike McMahan and The Harper House, from China, IL creator Brad Neely and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Katie Krentz.

The series, which is produced by CBS Television Studios, will feature short daily segments leading up to a weekly full episode that includes a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, revealed the order during her CBS All Access exec session at the Winter TCA Press tour.

“The minute the imaginators at Tooning Out The News decked their bleeding edge ideation bizmeth, I knew that the news jackers were ripe for our freemium growth hack pivot,” said Colbert.

“This brilliant creative team is truly breaking new ground, marrying daily headline events with animation, to create their own unique spin on today’s news coverage,” added McNamara. “Whether you come for your daily dose or the full-length episode at the end of the week, CBS All Access is the perfect destination for this innovative, comedic look at our culture of ‘Breaking News’ overload, and we are thrilled to be in business with these phenomenal creative minds from within the ViacomCBS family.”