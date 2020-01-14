Starz unveiled a teaser trailer for its new scripted drama Hightown, as well as a trailer for season 2 of true crime series Wrong Man today at the TCA Winter Press Tour.



Hightown, set in beautiful but bleak Cape Cod, follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an unfolding murder investigation. Monica Raymund stars as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. To deal with the trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward sobriety— until she becomes convinced it’s up to her to solve the murder. James Badge Dale also stars along with Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco and Atkins Estimond.



Hightown is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter with Gary Lennon executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Rachel Morrison directed the first two episodes of the series, set for premiere this spring.

Six-episode docuseries Wrong Man examines the cases of three different inmates who are serving life sentences on murder convictions but who claim innocence. The first season had a tangible impact on all three cases that were examined. In the second season, the series will continue to uncover new theories and reveal new evidence that could prove that three new inmates are, in fact, not guilty. Season 2 premieres Sunday, February 9 at 9:45 PM.



Wrong Man is produced by RadicalMedia, Electus (a Propagate company) and Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Catharine Park serves as showrunner and executive producer. Berlinger also serves as executive producer, along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley and Ben Silverman for Electus (a Propagate company), and Jon Doran, Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia.