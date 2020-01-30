Starz Picks Up ‘Run The World’ Comedy Pilot To Series

Starz has given an eight-episode series order to Run the World, a half-hour comedy from Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport; Dear White People co-showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser; and Lionsgate TV, where Bowser is under an overall deal. Millicent Shelton (black-ish, P-Valley) is set to direct.

Created, written and executive produced by Davenport, Run the World is the story of a group of black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving — but thriving together.

“Run the World is exactly the kind of bold, authentic, inclusive storytelling that Starz is committed to delivering to our global audience,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “We feel as though we have captured lightning in a bottle with the energy and chemistry of this cast and their portrayal of these distinct characters in this modern-day view of four female friends in New York City and we look forward to bringing the series to the platform.”

The previously announced cast include Amber Stevens West as “Whitney,” Andrea Bordeaux as “Ella,” Bresha Webb as “Renee,” Corbin Reid as “Sondi” and Stephen Bishop as “Matthew.”

Bowser executive produces via her Lionsgate TV-based SisterLee Productions.