Starz To Ramp Up Global Co-Pros; Eyes Projects From Spain & India

Starz is to step up its international co-production strategy – eyeing originals out of Spain and India.

Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO, Starz, said it was continuing to deepen its global presence following the launch of Starzplay platform, which is now in 49 territories around the world.

The Lionsgate-backed company launched its international direct-to-consumer Starzplay app in four markets last year incuding UK, Spain, Germany and Brazil.

Hirsch told Deadline that there’s between three to five projects out of Spain that it has its eye on and these will also likely air in the U.S.

“We will explore opportunities for local co-productions in some of the four key markets to further customize our offering,” he added. “We’re looking at local co-productions all over the world. We’ve got some boots on the ground in Madrid, in Spain, right now looking at some stuff there. We have an office in India that’s looking at some local co-productions there. Our Starzplay Arabia venture has put their toes into some local production there. We have the great luxury of being able to do something in Spain, bringing it to our LatAm services as well as our domestic service and our [U.S. Latinx streaming service] Pantaya. So, it makes a lot of sense for us there.”

Separately, Hirsch told Deadline that it will continue to look at international dramas based on the monarch – following the success of The Spanish Princess and forthcoming series Becoming Elizabeth. He said that they have a couple of other projects in development. “There’s a large group that love that historical, great women of history, we’re going to lean into that and hopefully have one on the air every year,” he said.