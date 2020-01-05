‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Elevates To $919M Global; ‘Jumanji’ Swings Past $600M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued its global domination in the third weekend, now with a worldwide cume of $918.8M. It will soon become the Mouse’s 7th release of 2019 to cross the $1B mark. The current split is $450.8M domestic and $468M at the international box office. This weekend was good for $50.5M in 53 offshore markets and $84.2M global when including domestic.

Last week, Disney reported a record estimated $11.12B global haul in 2019 ($13.15B when Fox titles are included). The studio today hit another milestone with its Frozen 2 becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time at $1.325B and as it heads into Golden Globes contention tonight. Although The Lion King at $1.657B global is higher, it officially falls under Disney’s Live Action umbrella. Frozen 2’s offshore cume is now $875.3M with a final likely above $950M.

Also making waves overseas this session, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level topped the $600M mark globally. Its $610M worldwide includes $374M from 64 international markets where the ensemble sequel saw just a 28% drop from last weekend to bring in an extra $42.4M. Brazil is still on deck later this month.

As expected, Sony’s Golden Globe nominee Little Women has marched past $20M offshore for $80.4M worldwide after adding $9.5M this weekend. Another Golden Globe contender, Lionsgate/Media Rights Capital’s Knives Out, continues to cut a fine figure with soft drops (including a 152% increase in Russia) and an added $8.8M in 70 territories to cume $117.2M abroad and $247.5M worldwide.

In new play, Miramax’s The Gentlemen, a return to British gangster action comedy for Guy Ritchie, got off to a solid overseas start with $7.6M from its first three markets (UK, Australia and New Zealand) ahead of domestic rollout on January 24.

Turning back to Star Wars, the movie has become IMAX’s 2nd biggest global release of 2019 with $82M to date. IMAX had its highest-grossing year ever at the global box office, climbing to $1.107B through December 31 and with 27 countries breaking their own records for the format.

There was also plenty of new local-language action this session with Italian family comedy Tolo Tolo taking in $21.5M, while Chinese romance Adoring made about $17M and Russia’s Invasion (aka Attraction 2) attracted $8.7M (each released during the week, so these are FSS numbers reported by comScore).

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…