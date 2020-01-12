‘1917’ Storms Global Turnstiles With $56M+; ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Nears $1B WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Sam Mendes’ 1917 takes the worldwide crown this weekend with $56.4M. The Golden Globe Best Picture (Drama) winner from DreamWorks/Amblin/Universal was tops domestically and added $19.92M at the international box office from 30 Amblin and Universal markets. The global total through Sunday brings the estimated worldwide cume to $60.4M.

The one-shot movie has been boosted by awards momentum and provides that coveted fresh IP to get folks out to the cinema. The film is being distributed by a mix in overseas markets including eOne in the UK, where the weekend was a strong $9.4M, and Universal in the Amblin markets. Uni’s take this session was $500K from just Singapore and Chile with France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Russia still to come this month.

Universal also unveiled Robert Downey Jr-starrer Dolittle in early overseas release, scoring a No.1 debut in Korea of $6.8M to more than double the start there of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

And, ahem, regarding that Disney/Lucasfilm title, it is about to pass $1B worldwide. It is currently at $989.6M global and will hit the milestone in the next day or so. When it does so, it will become the 9th 2019 release to the mark. It will also be Disney’s 7th of the year. Through Sunday, the split is $478.2M domestic and $511.2M at the international box officee.

Skywalker‘s latest benchmark caps off a year of Disney dominance at the box office which overall recorded new records globally ($42.5B) and overseas ($31.1B). Disney’s 2019 worldwide gross was $11.12B (without Fox) and including $7.354 from international turnstiles. Skywalker becomes the 4th of the most recent Star Wars titles to pass $1B worldwide.

Elsewhere, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level surged pas $400M internationally to bring the worldwide cume to a muscular $671M.

Also from Sony, Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Little Women crossed $100M worldwide with $107M, including $33.2M from international markets.

In new openers, Fox’s Kristen Stewart-starrer Underwater from Chernin Entertainment and TSG saw strongest results across the SE Asia region, but made just $7.1M from 22 material markets.