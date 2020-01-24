‘Star Wars’: Obi-Wan Kenobi Revival At Disney+ Lost In Space?

Maybe the plot felt too forced? Specifics are elusive but the high-luster Obi-Wan Kenobi revival for Disney+ has been paused for a reshuffling of the creative team. Hossein Amini is no longer attached to write.and the show will go back to the drawing board and wait for a new hope to emerge for a show that has a star in Ewan McGregor but no clear battle plans.

The same day that Star Trek fan-favorite Patrick Stewart returned to active duty in a beloved sci-fi screen role the news spread that Jedi Universe fans will have to wait longer than they expected to see McGregor’s long-awaited role reunion.

Lucasfilm had a brawny success with the first live-action television series production in the company’s history with The Mandalorian and expectations for the Obi-Wan solo series soared when McGregor and Lucasfim President Kathleen Kennedy made a high-wattage stage appearance at D23 Expo in Anaheim. Shooting would likely start in 2020, Kennedy said, and a cache of scripts were ready to go.

Lucasfilm has also been in a overhaul mode for a second Disney+ series, the Rogue One project. For the Kenobi show, however the big pause adds to a perceived history of lost momentum for the solo showcase for McGregor’s willful Jedi knight. After McGregor nobly portrayed Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, speculation about a spotlight feature film for the Force-weilding hero persisted for years but the uneven flight path of the Han Solo movie put those plan on ice.

The Kenobi character was introduced to the screen in the original 1977 film by the late, great Alec Guinness. McGregor played the younger version of the wise but irascible Star Wars icon in the three prequel films: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). McGregor also revisited the role to make a voice-only cameo in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).